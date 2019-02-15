BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A public memorial service for Irv Brown will be held Saturday, Feb. 16 at noon at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield.

Irv Brown passed away on Feb. 3 at the age of 83.

Brown was a star high school and college athlete in Colorado, a coach at multiple levels including the baseball team at the University of Colorado, a collegiate referee for several Final Fours, and a longtime radio and television personality in Colorado.

The outpouring of public support and interest in Brown's life led to the creation of a public memorial. A private church service will take place earlier Saturday.

Saturday's celebration of Brown's life will have a bit of a game day atmosphere, with open concession stands and a program in which local sports celebrities will share their memories of Brown. KOA's Dave Logan will emcee the event.

There is no cost to attend Saturday's memorial, but guests can donate to Brown's favorite charity, the Denver Dumb Friends League.

The 1stBank Center is located off Wadsworth Boulevard on U.S. 36.

