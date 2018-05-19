“It took me a really long time to love running. It was kind of a love-hate relationship.”

On a sunny, warmer-than-usual February afternoon, Jane Allard pulls into the parking lot of Hall’s Ranch, a park tucked away in Lyons, Colorado.

After lacing up her shoes and zipping up her pack, she takes a seat on a flat boulder to take in the view.

Over the last three years, running has taken over Jane’s life. Her running habit began with a simple 5K in 2015, which quickly turned into another. Then another. And another.

Over time, that distance grew from a 5k to a 10K to a half marathon, and finally, a full marathon in August of 2017.

150 races later, she jokingly admits that it’s hard to view herself as a runner, let alone a marathon runner.

“I’m not super fast. I don’t go out there to win.," she says with a chuckle. "I’m really happy if I can place in my age group, especially since I haven’t been running that long.”

The 51-year-old from Brighton says that running gives her an escape, allowing her to put all of her problems “on the back burner”.

The goal of her first marathon was simply just to finish, but that’s not the case with the Little Rock Marathon. Not only did she set a time limit of five hours, but this will be her first time back in her hometown in more than a decade. A homecoming of sorts, her two best friends from high school plan to be waiting in the grandstands as she crosses the finish line.

The six-month training process began back in October, a mixture of training runs around three to five miles during the week with her longer runs falling on the weekend.

She was only a month into the grueling training schedule when another challenge came into focus.

“My health was perfect. I think the last day I took a sick day was 10 years ago, maybe,” Jane recalled. “I might get a minor cold once a year. I eat healthy. I’ve been a vegetarian for almost 20 years. Even before I started running I was exercising daily.”

Jane was the definition of perfect health on the outside, yet nothing could stop what was happening on the inside.

“Because I was so low risk, no family history, healthy lifestyle, my last mammogram had been 7 years prior.”

In 2011, Jane found a suspicious lump. After thorough testing, doctors determined it was a cyst.

“And it did go away, it eventually went away. So when I found this lump, I thought -- It’s just another cyst. Nothing to be concerned about.”

But this wasn't another false alarm.

“Sure enough, I got a call from my doctor. It was the Monday after Thanksgiving last year and it was cancer.”

Initially, Jane was dumbfounded. Her friends and family were shocked as well.

“Everybody I’ve told -- you? Not you. You’re perfectly healthy and you have a healthy lifestyle. But cancer is not picky. Anybody can get it.”

According to the Susan G. Komen Organization, 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

The diagnosis for Jane was Stage 2A, one of the most common and most treatable forms of breast cancer.

“The breast cancer itself, I’m not too concerned about. We have so many advancements now. It’s not like it was even 10 years ago where it was a death sentence. But if it does metastasize, there is for sure no cure. And most of the time it will metastasize to the lungs, the liver or the brain. So that scares me.”

Thankfully, the cancer had not spread and because her self-check allowed her to catch it early on, doctors gave her the option to forgo chemotherapy.

As Jane and her doctors at UCHealth came up with a game plan to defeat the disease, there was another question weighing heavily on her mind:

“Can I continue to train for my marathon and finish my marathon?” she recalled, letting out a big laugh, her competitive nature shined through.

Even with her endless doctors’ appointments and therapy sessions, her training only suffered minor setbacks. On December 20, she had surgery to remove the tumor. Once that healed up, she began radiation therapy – 20 treatments over the course of four weeks.

Jane undergoing one of 20 radiation treatments at UCHealth Anschutz.

The radiation appointments are quick, lasting around 15 minutes, but as the treatment progressed, so did the side effects.

“I’m starting to feel a little tired sometimes but it’s nothing that I haven’t felt before. Nothing unusual. Little bit of tenderness in the area that’s being radiated,” Jane said climbing down from the table, her white gown falling around her knees, covering most of her small frame.

“But still, I wouldn't even know I was having treatments so I’ve been very, very lucky.”

Some may call it luck, but others, like her friends and fellow runners in the B Something Running Club, would see it as Jane just being Jane.

“She’s so strong and so positive and I think that’s a huge thing,” Miranda Sorensen explained. “And I don’t know, it helps keep the rest of us positive, too.”

“Her whole goal was like, I still want to do that marathon. I still want to get there,” Kelly Vist added. “And so just seeing her push to this accomplishment and I know she’s going to finish it and do amazing so it’s just been really neat to see her through this journey.”

It’s a journey of two races and two finish lines.

With every step, she grows closer to feeling ready for her marathon.

And with every treatment, she gets closer to the day of finally hearing she’s cancer-free.

"I’m glad I decided to continue my marathon training. That I didn't give up," Jane says as she gets up from her seat on the boulder, her arms stretching out over her head. "I’m glad I pushed through it and decided to keep plugging away and keep going for it.”

And with that, she turns onto the trail, the sun slowly setting over the hillside.

