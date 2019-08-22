LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Jeffco Stadium will begin its 60th season this month, the field near 6th Avenue and Kipling Street opened in 1959.

This year’s season opener features old Jeffco rivals Lakewood and Bear Creek on Friday, August 30th.

Dennis Pleuss, director of sports information for Jeffco Public Schools, offered a few interesting facts about Jeffco Stadium, which he called a “dinosaur that’s here that’s kinda stood the test of time.”

Jeffco Stadium opened in 1959.

Parts of the 1992 movie, "Ladybugs" was filmed at the stadium

The Denver Foxes, a professional men’s soccer team, played home games there

People could watch movies from the east stands on Friday night when the West Drive-In was still in business near the stadium

In 1995, Jeffco Stadium was the only Jeffco Public Schools district football stadium after Reed Street Stadium closed.

Jeffco Stadium was the site of more than 60 games during the 1995 football season.

Jeffco Stadium installed a new digital video scoreboard a few years ago that not only displays track results but is used during the football season with a live feed for spectators

The stadium has hosted all-classifications of the state track meets since 2009 when CHSAA decided to move to a 3-day meet with all classifications at one site.

In 1997, Jeffco Stadium hosted the all-Jeffco Class 5A state championship football game: Bear Creek vs Arvada West. Dave Logan coached A-West to a 21-14 victory.

In 1999, the stadium hosted the Class 4A state championship football game: Green Mountain defeated Skyline 42-6.

In 2005, Jeffco Stadium got its first major facelift in several years with a new four-story press box on the west side of the stadium.

In 2011, it hosted both Class 5A state semifinal games on back-to-back days (Pomona vs Lakewood and Grandview vs Columbine).

