Attackman John Grant Jr. broke Major League Lacrosse’s career regular-season scoring record in the Denver Outlaws’ 16-13 win over the New York Lizards on Saturday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The win snapped Denver’s four-game losing streak and moved the team up to second place in the MLL standings.

Grant Jr. scored his 572nd career regular-season point early in the first quarter, passing Paul Rabil (571) for the top mark in the league record books. The 44-year-old attackman also supplanted Rabil for the top spot on the league’s career regular and postseason scoring list in Week 3 this season.

Leading all scorers in the game, Grant Jr. tallied a season-high seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) on the night, six of which came in the opening half. Rookie attackmen Ryan Lee (3 goals, 2 assists) and Chris Aslanian (3 goals, 2 assists) each tallied five points, and midfielder Zach Currier scored the first two-point goal of his career.

After Denver scored the first goal of the game, New York answered with six consecutive goals to lead 6-1 midway through the first quarter. The Outlaws responded with a subsequent 10-2 scoring run, however, and held an 11-8 lead at halftime. The game drew even at 12-12 late in the third quarter, but Denver used a game-closing 4-1 scoring run to end its four-game slide.

The Outlaws will be back in Denver next Saturday when they take on the Boston Cannons at the University of Denver’s Peter Barton Stadium (3 p.m. MDT faceoff). The game marks the first of Denver’s two remaining home games this season that will be played at Peter Barton Stadium.

