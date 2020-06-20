John Grant Jr. has 'unfinished business' with Denver Outlaws, wants one more trophy

The 45-year-old re-signed with the team earlier this week.

DENVER — “I think everybody wants to know, are we gonna see you back in an Outlaws uniform next year?” I asked lacrosse legend John Grant Jr. back in October.

“Oh I don’t know. I had 40cc’s of fluid drained out of my (left) knee. I got it froze before the game and at halftime. I don’t know," replied Grant following the Denver Outlaws 10-9 loss to the Chesapeake Bayhawks in the Major League Lacrosse championship game.

It turns out, October’s heartbreaking loss to Chesapeake wasn’t Grant Jr’s final game. The news set off a shockwave on social media, but left his wife scratching her head.

“She got blitzed by a bunch of people from Instagram and she’s like,'so you’re playing?' And I’m like, ‘Um you said okay,’” said Grant.

With the family’s blessing, Major League Lacrosse’s all-time leading scorer said the opportunity was simply too good to pass up.

“I had such a blast last year coaching and playing together. We’ll see (how it goes). I’ve got some unfinished business,” said Grant.

That’s the theme for what figures to be Junior’s swan song season. The question now: Will his body hold up?

“I kind of know what I can do physically. And I wouldn’t have done this if I didn’t think I could put myself in a place where I can help this team score goals," said Grant.

“Man you’re 45 years old, I’m 48. Retirement sounds great to me. But for you, (you’re) not quite ready for it?" I asked the legend.