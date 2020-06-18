John Grant Jr. re-signs with Denver Outlaws

"My heart's still in it," the 45-year-old lacrosse legend said.

DENVER — He's not done yet.

John Grant Jr., the all-time leading scorer in Major League Lacrosse, has re-signed with the Denver Outlaws for the 2020 season the team announced Thursday.

In a statement from the Outlaws, 45-year-old Grant Jr. says, "My heart's still in it."

Grant Jr. came out of retirement for the 2019 season during which he played 14 games, scoring 21 goals and recording 39 points. He was third on the team in points and helped the Outlaws to their fifth MLL championship appearance in six years.

'We're fired up to have Junior back in an Outlaws' uniform," general manager Jon Cohen said in the statement. "Anytime you can say you're going to have the greatest lacrosse player of all time playing in the lineup, it's exciting."

Similar to the 2019 season, Grant Jr.'s role will be that of a player-coach, also serving as the team's offensive coordinator.

He was also recently named the offensive coordinator of the Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse team in May.

"Last summer he proved to the world that hard work and determination means more than age, and this summer will be no different," team president Matt Bocklet said.

"Jr. will do what he does best, and that's lead our team to another championship."