ENGLEWOOD – There are lulls in the NFL’s 24/7, 365 news cycle where clichéd storylines are called upon to space fill.

One of the meaner subjects deployed is the old head coaches-on-the-hot seat angle. The New York Jets’ Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay’s Dirk Koetter, Cincinnati’s Marvin Lewis, Cleveland Hue Jackson and Houston’s Bill O’Brien were all on the hot seat last season.

None were fired. Denver’s Vance Joseph reportedly was on the hot seat before kickoff of the 2017 regular season finale. He’s back, too.

Do coaches take such slights like players do and come back with the proverbial chip on their shoulder?

“I think when you don’t have success it refocuses you,’’ Joseph said in an interview with 9News. “It makes you hungry for success. Before I was a head coach here, I was a pretty good coach (as a defensive assistant). So that hasn’t changed.

“So, I think, yes, absolutely, personally, it’s going to drive me to want to win every game we play. Which that’s the way it should be, anyway. Our team at this moment understands how hard it is to win, but they get it that we can win. It’s a good football team but we’re all motivated because of what happened last year. No one wants to go through a year like that. I think we made the right moves to get back into the winning column.’’

As the Broncos were going through their eight-game losing streak last season, it was only natural that Elway started considering his coaching options – as a general manager must. But he ultimately stuck with Joseph, believing after much discussion he deserved another chance.

“I think Vance obviously went through a lot last year,’’ Elway told 9News. “There was a lot to reflect on. We had many, many, many conversations about what happened and if we would change things, how would we change them.

“I think Vance has done a good job. He understood exactly what he needed to change, where he had to get better. I think Vance is a bright, young guy. He’s been a very good coach in this league for a long time.

“Last year we hope was an anomaly and we don’t have to go through that again. And I think he’ll be a much better coach. He’s done a nice job with his staff and the people he’s hired will give him a very good chance to be successful and help our team.’’

And then Elway dug deep to reveal what may have been the real reason why he stayed with Joseph: Blame for 5-11 was widespread – including the man he sees each day in the mirror.

“Obviously, the head coach is very, very important,’’ Elway said. “But we’ve got to play better. We’ve got to play better than we did last year and that’s up to the players. We can’t put all this on Vance. Some of it is on me, too. There were decisions made where we didn’t do a very good job.

“It was a team effort to be 5-11 just like it would be a team effort if we go 11-5.’’

