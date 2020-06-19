Around sports world, Juneteenth celebrated like never before

The day carried particular importance this year, with teams recognizing the day as important enough to declare it a paid holiday for workers.

DENVER — Unity was a clear and powerful sentiment across sports on Friday, as many teams from the major U.S. pro leagues stopped to commemorate Juneteenth.

That's the celebration of what occurred June 19, 1865, the day that all enslaved black people in the U.S. learned they had been freed from bondage.

The day carried particular importance this year, with teams recognizing the day as important enough to declare it a paid holiday for workers.

The celebrations this year acknowledged the problems the country is facing today after several weeks of protests demanding the elimination of police brutality and racial inequality.