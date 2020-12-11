The Poudre captain's mechanics on the football field rival his skills as a mechanic in the garage. He's committed to play at CSU.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Justin Michael can be defined on the field as a well-oiled machine.

A Poudre high captain and starting offensive lineman, Michael is committed to Colorado State to play football next year.

He's remarkably fun to watch on the field, you can see in the video above, but he's even more fun to watch in his home garage.

He and his father, Dwight, work on vehicles in their shop just steps away from their home.

"It keeps him grounded," Dwight said.

The two have worked in the garage for Justin's entire life, they work on John Deere pick-up trucks and have even restored vehicles that a museum in Canada sent them.

Dwight had a very similar childhood as Justin. He went to Poudre high, played football there and worked on vehicles with his father, Bruce.

The Michael family finds joy and a place to be together and spend time together under the fluorescent lights of the shop.