Avalanche star Kadri wears 'Too Many Men' shirt at championship parade

The star forward had a little fun at the Lightning's expense with a reference to the "too many men on the ice" non-call in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri had some fun at the expense of the Tampa Bay Lightning -- and anyone else who thought his team got away with one during the Stanley Cup Final -- by wearing a "Too Many Men" shirt at the Avs' championship parade Thursday.

The custom-made shirt makes reference to a situation in Game 4 where Kadri scored the game-winning goal to put his team up three games to one.

Leading up to the goal, Kadri was on the ice before Nathan MacKinnon, who was leaving the ice, was within five feet of the team's bench as the rule requires.

However, MacKinnon was out of the play, onside and within five feet of the bench when Kadri put the puck in the back of the net to end the game.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper thought the officials should have called it. He cut his postgame press conference short after expressing his disapproval of the non-call.

The situation created enough of a ruckus that NHL Hockey Operations issued the following statement:

"A too many men on the ice penalty is a judgment call that can be made by any of the four on-ice officials. Following the game, Hockey Operations met with the four officials as is their normal protocol. In discussing the winning goal, each of the four officials advised that they did not see a too many men on the ice situation on the play. This call is not subject to video review either by Hockey Ops or the on-ice officials."

The Avalanche, of course, went on defeat the two-time defending champions in six games and Kadri will go down in Avs lore as a playoff hero.

Anyone looking to purchase their own "Too Many Men" shirt will have to wait, because it was custom-made. Adrienne Ruth, who designed the shirt, said on Twitter she's working to make it available to the general public.

Until then, Kadri's inspired trollmanship will be one of a kind.

Thank you EVERYONE for the overwhelming support! I am working with the Kadri’s to get these available to everyone! Please stay tune and when it’s officially it will likely come from me or the Kadri’s! https://t.co/mxVrKJF4E4 — 🏒 adrienne - #StandWithNaz 🏒 (@guffychan) June 30, 2022

