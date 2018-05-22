The Broncos final regular-season game is December 30 against the Chargers.

After watching Case Keenum run the Broncos’ offense on the first day of OTAs on Tuesday, here’s what you need to know: The NFL playoffs start the first week of January.

Get your tickets.

The Broncos have a $18 million-a-year quarterback. Keenum has a team where he finally feels like he’s No. 1.

“Yeah it feels different,’’ Keenum said. “It feels good. I like it. … I like knowing my place and knowing my role. There’s some comfortableness to that. I think that puts different things at ease and lets you go out there and play. It lets you cut it lose. It’s nice.’’

First impressions of Keenum: Well, he’s not very tall as quarterbacks go. But we already knew that.

What we saw was how he took charge.

“It’s good for our football team and it’s good for our coaches,’’ said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. “It’s good to have a guy in place.’’

OK, so it is waaay too early to say Keenum is going to lead the Broncos to the playoffs this year after they went 5-11 last year. And while Keenum doesn’t wow you with his arm, he didn’t make any major mistakes.

The Broncos thought their biggest problem last year were mistakes committed by their trio of quarterbacks, Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch.

After one day of practice, we can seriously say this: The Broncos do look better than last year.

“You’re never satisfied with where you’re at,’’ Keenum said. “I think we did some good stuff today and we did some stuff that we need to learn from, too.’’

© 2018 KUSA