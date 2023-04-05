Kentucky Derby 2023: Start time, TV channel, Colorado parties

The 149th Kentucky Derby arrives Saturday, May 6. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. on 9NEWS.

DENVER — "The Run for the Roses" is the unofficial kickoff to summer.

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will broadcast Saturday on 9NEWS with a post time of 4:50 p.m. MT.

All around the world, people tune in to experience the pageantry and beauty of our "old Kentucky home." Coverage on 9NEWS begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

No matter if you're pulling for Forte, Angel of Empire, Tapit Trice or Reincarnate, you'll enjoy the fun and festive atmosphere of one of dozens of Derby watch parties taking place across Colorado.

Boulder

The St Julien's annual Derby Party will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday with live entertainment provided by The Maydays. Enjoy mint juleps, special derby menu, derby hat competition and other prizes. There will be no ticket required or charge for general admission. Limited VIP tickets are available for $125.

Centennial

Centennial’s ViewHouse location will have a derby party with best dressed and hat contests, brunch food and drink specials.

Colorado Springs

The annual derby party at Axe and the Oak Whiskey House will have crisp mint juleps, cocktail specials, derby day costumes, games and more.

Denver

TheBigWonderful returns to Belleview Station for an annual Derby Party with a beer garden full of mint juleps before and after the derby. Don your Derby best and join the party for all the festivities, plus a live stream of the Kentucky Derby. ﻿There will also be shopping with 50+ Colorado craft vendors, unlimited sampling from 15+ breweries, cideries, and distilleries, street food and food trucks, and live bluegrass. Tickets are on sale at thebigwonderful.com.

The Denver Derby Party runs from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Spanning an entire city block, the 20th annual party will be held at LoDo's McGregor Square, across from Coors Field, with over 17,000-square-feet of outdoor gathering space, Milepost Zero food hall, three levels of indoor space and balconies and a 66′ by 20′ LED screen. Tickets cover admission, entertainment, food and all-you-can-drink.

Run for the roses and celebrate Derby at Denver Union Station this spring with Derby at the Station. Celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports at the Denver Union Station with a full day of downtown events.

The Denver Mini Derby is a Kentucky Derby viewing party with a twist. In addition to the viewing of the 149th Kentucky Derby, there will be a “mini race” with mini horses as well as a corgi race around the party at the Auraria campus. There will also be huge screens, photo ops, live music and DJ, craft cocktrails and food. Tickets can be purchased online.

The pomp and pageantry of Churchill Downs makes its way to The Source Hotel RiNo Ballroom. There will be Kentucky-inspired bites, beverages and entertainment.

Celebrate the excitement of the Derby with a luxurious viewing party on the Terrace and delicious brunch at The Ritz-Carlton. Bottomless mimosas start at 11 a.m.

Downtown Denver’s ViewHouse location will have a derby party with live music from Mose Jones Band beginning at 1 p.m., plus food and drink specials, and a crazy hat contest.

Littleton

ViewHouse on Main Street will host its annual Kentucky Derby watch party with a special brunch menu, mint juleps and the Derby on the 170-inch LED TV and dozens of flat screens.

