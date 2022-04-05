Where to watch the Kentucky Derby in Colorado

The 148th Kentucky Derby arrives Saturday, May 7. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on 9NEWS.

DENVER — "The Run for the Roses" is the unofficial kickoff to summer.

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, May 7 on 9NEWS with a post time of 4:50 p.m. MT.

All around the world, people tune in to experience the pageantry and beauty of our "old Kentucky home." No matter if you're pulling for Zandon, Epicenter, Messier, or Taiba, you'll enjoy the fun and festive atmosphere of one of dozens of Derby watch parties taking place across Colorado.

Boulder

The St Julien's annual Derby Party will take place outside on the Terrace and inside the Great Room beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 with live music from Bonnie and Taylor Sims Band from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by Late for Supper Kentucky Bluegrass from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Centennial

Centennial’s ViewHouse location will have a derby party with best dressed and hat contests, brunch food and drink specials.

Colorado Springs

The annual derby party at Axe and the Oak Whiskey House will have crisp mint juleps, cocktail specials, derby day costumes, games and more.

Denver

TheBigWonderful returns to Belleview Station for an annual Derby Party. The Beer Garden will have mint juleps before and after the derby. The bigger the hat, the closer to getting up on stage to be crowned Derby King or Queen when attendees vie for first place in the Best Dressed competition. Tickets are on sale at thebigwonderful.com.

The Brown Palace is hosting a Derby Day Party on Saturday, May 7, in partnership with Maker’s Mark. Doors open at 2 p.m. and tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. There will be derby-worthy food and cocktail menus, entertainment and more.

The Denver Derby Party runs Saturday, May 7 from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Spanning an entire city block, the 20th annual party will be held at LoDo's McGregor Square, across from Coors Field, with over 17,000-square-feet of outdoor gathering space, Milepost Zero food hall, three levels of indoor space and balconies and a 66′ by 20′ LED screen. Tickets cover admission, entertainment, food and all-you-can-drink.

Run for the Roses at Denver Union Station this spring with Derby at the Station on Saturday, May 7. Partake in drink specials including Woodford Reserve Mint Juleps and Frosé while enjoying live music by the Royal Street Ramblers starting at 1 p.m. and a Best-Dressed Contest with exciting prizes at the Terminal Bar patio. Starting at 2 p.m., Union Station will be showing the races on two massive screens inside the Great Hall.

The Denver Mini Derby is a Kentucky Derby viewing party with a twist. In addition to the viewing of the 148th Kentucky Derby, there will be a “mini race” with mini horses trotting around Denver’s The North Green for charity. There will also be huge screens, live music and DJ, open bar and food. Tickets can be purchased online.

Denver’s Four Seasons Hotel will host an elegant derby viewing party on the hotel’s third floor rooftop and pool terrace. Space is limited, so be sure to check availability here.

Downtown Denver’s ViewHouse location will have a derby party with live music from Mose Jones Band beginning at 1 p.m., plus food and drink specials and contests.

Greeley

WeldWerks has created a high-gravity strong ale destined for barrel-aging. After spending 17 months in eight-year-old Blanton's barrels, fresh mint was added to create the brewery’s take on the Kentucky Derby classic: the mint julep. This taproom-only beer will be available in 500 ml bottles (only 148 bottles and one per person) starting on Friday, May 6.

Littleton

ViewHouse on Main Street will host its annual Kentucky Derby watch party with a special brunch menu, mint juleps and the Derby on the 170-inch LED TV and dozens of flat screens.

