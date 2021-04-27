Kentucky Derby post positions, morning line odds

Essential Quality — trained by Louisville native Brad Cox — is the favorite, drawing the No. 14 position.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Post positions were drawn Tuesday for the 20 three-year-old fillies running in the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Essential Quality — trained by Louisville native Brad Cox — is the favorite, drawing the No. 14 position. Todd Pletcher-trained Known Agenda drew the rail, while Rock Your World had a favorable draw for the No. 15 position.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 1 at 6:50 p.m. NBC will broadcast the race live.

Here are the post positions (featuring horse's name, trainer, jockey and odds):

1. Known Agenda: Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz, 6-1

2. Like the King: Wesley Ward, Drayden Van Dyke, 50-1

3. Brooklyn Strong: Danny Velazquez, Umberto Rispoli, 50-1

4. Keepmeinmind: Robertino Diodoro, David Cohen, 50-1

5. Sainthood: Todd Pletcher, Corey Lanerie, 50-1

6. O Besos: Greg Foley, Marcelino Pedroza, 20-1

7. Mandaloun: Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 15-1

8. Medina Spirit: Bob Baffert, John Velazquez, 15-1

9. Hot Rod Charlie: Doug O'Neill, Flavien Prat, 8-1

10. Midnight Bourbon: Steve Asmussen, Mike Smith, 20-1

11. Dynamic One: Todd Pletcher, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

12. Helium: Mark Casse, Julien Leparoux, 50-1

13. Hidden Stash: Vickie Oliver, Rafael Bejarano, 50-1

14. Essential Quality: Brad Cox, Luis Saez, 2-1

15. Rock Your World: John Sadler, Joel Rosario, 5-1

16. King Fury: Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez, 20-1

17. Highly Motivated: Chad Brown, Javier Castellano, 10-1

18. Super Stock: Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana, 30-1

19. Soup and Sandwich: Mark Casse, Tyler Gaffalione, 30-1

20. Bourbonic: Todd Pletcher, Kendrick Carmouche, 30-1

Post positions for the Kentucky Oaks were drawn Monday. Todd Pletchler looks to wins his fourth Oaks with favorite Malathaat in the No. 10 position.

