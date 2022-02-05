x
Officials draw Kentucky Derby, Oaks post positions

The 148th Kentucky Derby arrives Saturday, May 7. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on 9NEWS.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Post positions were drawn for the 148th Kentucky Oaks and Derby on Monday.

Here are the post positions for Oaks (featuring the horse’s name, trainer, jockey and odds):

  1. Secret Oath, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Saez, 6/1
  2. Nostalgic, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 15/1
  3. Hidden Connection, Bret Calhoun, Rex Gutierrez, 20/1
  4. Nest, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr, 5/2
  5. Goddess of Fire, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 15/1
  6. Yuugiri, Rodolphe Brisset, Florent Geroux, 30/1
  7. Echo Zulu, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 4/1
  8. Venti Valentine, Jorge Abreu, Tyler Gaffalione, 20/1
  9. Desert Dawn, Phil D’Amato, Umberto Rispoli, 20/1
  10. Kathleen O, Shug McGaughey, Javier Castellano, 7/2
  11. Cocktail Moments, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 30/1
  12. Candy Raid, Keith Desormeaux, Rafael Bejarno, 30/1
  13. Shahama, Todd Pletcher, Flaviem Prat, 15/1
  14. TurnerLoose, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20/1

Post time for the Kentucky Oaks is Friday, May 6 at 5:51 p.m.

Here are the post positions for Derby (featuring the horse’s name, trainer, jockey and odds):

  1. Mo Donegal, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 10/1
  2. Happy Jack, Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 30/1
  3. Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7/2
  4. Summer is Tomorrow, Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 30/1
  5. Smile Happy, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 20/1
  6. Messier, Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8/1
  7. Crown Pride, Koichi Shintani, Christophe Lemaire, 20/1
  8. Charge It, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20/1
  9. Tiz the Bomb, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 30/1
  10. Zandon, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 3/1
  11. Pioneer of Medina, Todd Pletcher, TBD, 30/1
  12. Taiba, Tim Yakteen, Mike Smith, 12/1
  13. Simplification, Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 20/1
  14. Barber Road, John Ortiz, Rey Gutierrez, 30/1
  15. White Abarrio, Saffie Joseph Jr, Tyler Gaffalione, 10/1
  16. Cyberknife, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 20/1
  17. Classic Causeway, Brian Lynch, Julien Leparoux, 30/1
  18. Tawny Port, Brad Cox, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30/1
  19. Zozos, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20/1
  20. Ethereal Road, D. Wayne Lukas, TBD, 30-1

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 7 at 6:57 p.m.

