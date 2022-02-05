Officials draw Kentucky Derby, Oaks post positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Post positions were drawn for the 148th Kentucky Oaks and Derby on Monday.
Here are the post positions for Oaks (featuring the horse’s name, trainer, jockey and odds):
- Secret Oath, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Saez, 6/1
- Nostalgic, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 15/1
- Hidden Connection, Bret Calhoun, Rex Gutierrez, 20/1
- Nest, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr, 5/2
- Goddess of Fire, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 15/1
- Yuugiri, Rodolphe Brisset, Florent Geroux, 30/1
- Echo Zulu, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 4/1
- Venti Valentine, Jorge Abreu, Tyler Gaffalione, 20/1
- Desert Dawn, Phil D’Amato, Umberto Rispoli, 20/1
- Kathleen O, Shug McGaughey, Javier Castellano, 7/2
- Cocktail Moments, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 30/1
- Candy Raid, Keith Desormeaux, Rafael Bejarno, 30/1
- Shahama, Todd Pletcher, Flaviem Prat, 15/1
- TurnerLoose, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20/1
Post time for the Kentucky Oaks is Friday, May 6 at 5:51 p.m.
Here are the post positions for Derby (featuring the horse’s name, trainer, jockey and odds):
- Mo Donegal, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 10/1
- Happy Jack, Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 30/1
- Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7/2
- Summer is Tomorrow, Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 30/1
- Smile Happy, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 20/1
- Messier, Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8/1
- Crown Pride, Koichi Shintani, Christophe Lemaire, 20/1
- Charge It, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20/1
- Tiz the Bomb, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 30/1
- Zandon, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 3/1
- Pioneer of Medina, Todd Pletcher, TBD, 30/1
- Taiba, Tim Yakteen, Mike Smith, 12/1
- Simplification, Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 20/1
- Barber Road, John Ortiz, Rey Gutierrez, 30/1
- White Abarrio, Saffie Joseph Jr, Tyler Gaffalione, 10/1
- Cyberknife, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 20/1
- Classic Causeway, Brian Lynch, Julien Leparoux, 30/1
- Tawny Port, Brad Cox, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30/1
- Zozos, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20/1
- Ethereal Road, D. Wayne Lukas, TBD, 30-1
Post time for the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 7 at 6:57 p.m.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.