Officials draw Kentucky Derby, Oaks post positions

The 148th Kentucky Derby arrives Saturday, May 7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Post positions were drawn for the 148th Kentucky Oaks and Derby on Monday.

Here are the post positions for Oaks (featuring the horse’s name, trainer, jockey and odds):

Secret Oath, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Saez, 6/1 Nostalgic, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 15/1 Hidden Connection, Bret Calhoun, Rex Gutierrez, 20/1 Nest, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr, 5/2 Goddess of Fire, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 15/1 Yuugiri, Rodolphe Brisset, Florent Geroux, 30/1 Echo Zulu, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 4/1 Venti Valentine, Jorge Abreu, Tyler Gaffalione, 20/1 Desert Dawn, Phil D’Amato, Umberto Rispoli, 20/1 Kathleen O, Shug McGaughey, Javier Castellano, 7/2 Cocktail Moments, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 30/1 Candy Raid, Keith Desormeaux, Rafael Bejarno, 30/1 Shahama, Todd Pletcher, Flaviem Prat, 15/1 TurnerLoose, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20/1

Post time for the Kentucky Oaks is Friday, May 6 at 5:51 p.m.

Here are the post positions for Derby (featuring the horse’s name, trainer, jockey and odds):

Mo Donegal, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 10/1 Happy Jack, Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 30/1 Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7/2 Summer is Tomorrow, Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 30/1 Smile Happy, Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 20/1 Messier, Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8/1 Crown Pride, Koichi Shintani, Christophe Lemaire, 20/1 Charge It, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20/1 Tiz the Bomb, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 30/1 Zandon, Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 3/1 Pioneer of Medina, Todd Pletcher, TBD, 30/1 Taiba, Tim Yakteen, Mike Smith, 12/1 Simplification, Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 20/1 Barber Road, John Ortiz, Rey Gutierrez, 30/1 White Abarrio, Saffie Joseph Jr, Tyler Gaffalione, 10/1 Cyberknife, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 20/1 Classic Causeway, Brian Lynch, Julien Leparoux, 30/1 Tawny Port, Brad Cox, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30/1 Zozos, Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20/1 Ethereal Road, D. Wayne Lukas, TBD, 30-1

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 7 at 6:57 p.m.

