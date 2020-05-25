x
Keselowski wins Coca-Cola 600 to extend Johnson's losing streak

Keselowski started in the back of the field, worked his way to the front and gambled in not pitting when caution stopped Chase Elliott from winning.
Credit: AP
Brad Keselowski (2) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski extended Jimmie Johnson’s losing streak to 102 races, holding off the seven-time NASCAR champion in overtime early Monday in the Coca-Cola 600. 

Keselowski started in the back of the field, worked his way to the front at Charlotte Motor Speedway and gambled in not pitting when caution stopped Chase Elliott from winning with two laps remaining.

Elliott pitted and Keselowski led a train of eight cars that stayed on the track. 

He lined up in front of Alex Bowman on the inside line with Johnson on the bottom ahead of Keselowski teammate Ryan Blaney. 

Keselowski got the push to get into clean air and denied Johnson a victory.

