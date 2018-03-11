ENGLEWOOD – It’s fitting the NFL schedule brought two teams coming from opposite directions together for a meeting.

The Broncos started the season 2-0 and are now 3-5. The Houston Texans started 0-3 and are 5-3.

Their paths will cross Sunday afternoon at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

The Broncos are not the Texans, but Demaryius Thomas is. After an 8 ½-year stay that included five consecutive seasons of at least 90 catches and 1,000 yards, Thomas joined Rod Smith and Lionel Taylor as the three-best receivers in Broncos history.

And then D.T. and his remaining $4.5 million salary were dealt Tuesday to the Texans essentially for a fourth-round draft pick. That fourth rounder can’t score a touchdown for the Broncos, at least not this year. Thomas can although the expectation is it will probably be a month before he is up to speed with the Texans’ playbook and can put up customary D.T.-like production.

Thomas can still play. He may not have the breakaway speed he had four or five years ago, but he’s a better route runner.

East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) carries the ball as New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne (21) defends during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner

USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES

The drops? There were always drops. But if he wants, Thomas can play two more years as a starting receiver. Not as a No. 1 but a solid No. 2.

He may not want as by season’s end he will have collected $56 million of the five-year, $70 million contract extension he received from the Broncos after his career-best 2014 season. He assuredly won’t get the $14 million salary listed on his contract for 2019, but he can play out his career for $5 million to $10 million a year if he still has the desire.

With 9,055 career receiving yards, the guess here is Thomas will finish this season too close to the coveted 10,000-yard milestone to walk away.

The Broncos with a hand from their gathering sellout crowd will pay homage to Demaryius Thomas with a pregame tribute Sunday. And then the Broncos will set out to beat their former teammate and his new team. Here’s a Klis List of ways the Broncos can prevail against the Texans:

Run the ball

Not only are the Broncos thin at receiver following the trade of D.T. and knee injury to DaeSean Hamilton, the Texans will play without their leading tackler, linebacker Zach Cunningham, who has his own knee injury.

The Broncos’ offensive line is also much better at run blocking than it is with pass protection as the team leads the NFL with a 5.3-yards per carry average.

The passing game ranks 26th as Case Keenum has an 83.0 rating. Through eight games he is tied for the league lead with 10 interceptions, is tied for sixth with 22 sacks and has lost one of six fumbles.

Broncos running backs Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker were an impressive duo last week at Kansas City, combining for 173 yards rushing on 27 carries.

Slow J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney

Two more reasons for the Broncos to run the ball. Watt, who will mostly line up across from right tackle Jared Veldheer – who returns after missing the previous four games with a knee injury – is almost back to his NFL Defensive Player of the Year form after missing the bulk of the previous two seasons with injuries.

Clowney, who hasn’t been the double-digit sackster expected when he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, has nevertheless been able to consistently wreak havoc in the backfield. He will mostly line up across from left tackle Garett Bolles.

Again, Bolles and Veldheer have been superior run blockers this year. Only problem is Clowney is a terrific run-stuffer.

Keenum proves he’s league’s best-ever No. 3 QB

Texans’ head coach Bill O’Brien either did or didn’t tell Keenum he “would never be more than a third-string quarterback,’’ when O’Brien cut Keenum from the Texans’ roster prior to the start of the 2014 regular season.

Keenum’s accusation was published in his autobiography that was released prior to this season. O’Brien has vehemently denied saying any such thing.

Regardless, Keenum says he did so Keenum has the motivation to stick it to his former coach. And we can only suppose O’Brien would like his defense to make Keenum look like a third stringer.

Show off Courtland

A big reason why the Broncos traded away Thomas is they believe rookie Courtland Sutton is ready to become a featured receiver. So, feature him.

A big game from Sutton would immediately justify Broncos general manager John Elway’s decision to trade away one of the team’s all-time greats at midseason.

Bring a strong pass rush to Deshaun Watson

Once again, the Denver D confronts a wondrous dual-threat quarterback. Watson doesn’t pass as well as Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes II, who has already beat the Broncos twice this season, but he passes well enough. Watson is the league’s 12th-ranked quarterback with 15 touchdown passes against 7 interceptions.

He runs better than Mahomes as Watson averages 29 rushing yards a game – less than what he did before suffering an ACL injury last season.

Like most young quarterbacks who extend plays, though, Watson is often sacked. He’s been dropped 26 times, second-most in the league to Eli Manning’s 31.

The Broncos have the league’s best pure sack duo in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Given Denver’s coverage will be vulnerable with the injury losses of starting cornerback Bradley Roby and starting linebacker Brandon Marshall, it’s imperative Miller, Chubb and couple of creative blitzes by defensive coordinator Joe Woods rattle Watson.

Bracket DeAndre Hopkins

It will be great to see D.T. again. It won’t be so nice for the Broncos’ secondary to go up against Hopkins, who is on his way to his third, All Pro honor. He reached the season’s halfway point with 53 catches, 789 yards, six touchdowns and a couple of eye-bulging, jaw-dropping highlight snags.

Tramaine Brock has been a better cover corner of late than Roby, anyway, but even Brock could use the occasional safety protection against Hopkins.

Don’t forget Lamar Miller

Even if the Denver D was much improved the past two weeks while containing Arizona’s David Johnson and Kansas City’s Kareem Hunt, those embarrassing back-to-back games against the Jets’ Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell and the Rams’ Todd Gurley are not easily forgotten.

The Texan’s Lamar Miller is a top 10 back who is on pace for his third 1,000-yard season.

In crunch time, Broncos best outplay Texans’ best

The Broncos’ best players are Emmanuel Sanders and Lindsay on offense; Miller, Chubb and Chris Harris Jr. on defense.

Houston’s best are Watson, Hopkins and Miller on offense; Watt, Clowney and Kareem Jackson on defense.

The Broncos need their best players to rise when it matters most.

