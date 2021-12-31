x
Klis' Mike Drop podcast: 1-on-1 with Malik Reed, preview game against Los Angeles Chargers

On this week’s Klis’ Mike Drop, Mike goes 1-on-1 with outside linebacker Malik Reed and will preview the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Credit: KUSA

COLORADO, USA — On this week’s Klis’ Mike Drop, Mike goes 1-on-1 with outside linebacker Malik Reed and will preview the Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

