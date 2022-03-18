Rockies, Bryant agree to terms

The Colorado Rockies have agreed to terms of a 7-year contract with Kris Bryant.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced Friday that they have agreed to terms on a 7-year contract with 3rd Baseman, Kris Bryant.

The contract would lock up Bryant through the 2028 season, according to the Rockies.

Bryant spent last season with the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants. In the 51 games Bryant played with the Giants, he had a batting average of .262 with 22 runs batted in and seven home runs.

To make room on the roster for Bryant, left-handed pitcher Yoan Aybar was designated for assignment, according to the club.

Bryant is a four-time National League All-Star. He won the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year and the National League MVP in 2016.

Bryant also won a World Series in 2016 as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Kristopher Lee Bryant is a Rockie🏔 pic.twitter.com/A2EPk2QQgV — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 18, 2022

