Lace them up: Boxing set for June 9 return in Las Vegas

It's the first of a series of fights over the next two months at the MGM Grand.
Credit: AP
Tyson Fury, of England, lands a right to Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS — Boxing promoter Bob Arum says he plans to stage a card of five fights on June 9 at the MGM Grand. 

It's the first of a series of fights over the next two months at the Las Vegas hotel.

A second fight card will be held two nights later. ESPN will televise both cards to kick off twice weekly shows at the hotel in June and July. 

The fights are pending approval of the Nevada Athletic Commission. 

That group meets next week to consider the events, along with two cards that UFC plans to stage at its facility in Las Vegas. 

