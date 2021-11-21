Lakewood basketball games honor Mackenzie Forrest

The Hustle & Heart 33 organization, which is named in memory of Mackenzie, hosted the friendly between four schools.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Heart and hustle: two things that separate a good athlete from a great one. Mackenzie Forrest, also known as Little Mac, had both as a star basketball player at Lakewood High School.

Mackenzie, who died in a car accident more than four years ago, was known for her hustle and her big heart.

"It's been almost five years," McKenzie's dad Holger Forrest said. "It's hard every day. It's not easy to do this. I wouldn't wish it on anybody."

This weekend, games were played at Lakewood to celebrate what she did off the court: spread kindness.

"She was kind, faithful," Forrest said. "Had a strong faith. And I think she would love the fact that 'kindness matters' is what we're trying to promote."

Mackenzie was a gifted athlete with a strong faith and gentle spirit.

"I know what it doesn't mean," Forrest said. "It doesn't mean how many points you score on the basketball court or how many assists you've made. It's how you can do things on the court and off the court to help somebody else; help the community; say thank you to a teacher."

The Hustle & Heart 33 organization raises money for scholarships for Jeffco students who demonstrate those same skill sets.

"Mackenzie wore number 33," Forrest said. "She picked that particular number. It's become a number that's been synonymous with hustle and heart and kindness."

Proceeds from this weekend's games went to the organization.

"Her memory to be that kindness matters," Forrest said. "If people left this event and they realized that kindness was more important to them and they did something kind, that would be the key thing."