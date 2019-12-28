LIENZ, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up an eventful return from her 11-day break from World Cup racing on Saturday by dominating a giant slalom for her 63rd career victory.

Shiffrin was preparing for a 10:30 a.m. start having misread the actual start time of 10:15. It didn't matter.

After nearly arriving too late for the opening run the American three-time overall champion posted the fastest time in both legs to win by a big margin of 1.36 seconds.

The victory moved Shiffrin into outright second place on the women’s winners list. Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Proell won 62 times in the 1970s and ’80s. Lindsey Vonn holds the women’s record of 82 wins.

