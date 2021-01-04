Legend boys soccer earns win over Ponderosa in close contest

The Titans secured their second win of the year on Wednesday afternoon over the Mustangs by a score of 2-1.

PARKER, Colo. — A boys soccer rivalry match on Wednesday afternoon came down to an Andrew Wilson rocket top corner goal and a Jaden Robertson clutch save for the Legend Titans.

As they sported their 'FC Legend' logo on their chest, the team looked near professional in a 2-1 victory over Ponderosa.

A conference matchup, both teams played hard with few mistakes and it was a very close game.

The Ponderosa Mustangs struck first as junior Jantsen Smith had a sweet ground ball goal off a clean tip pass from Mustang senior Stephen Bennis, but Legend answered quickly with an equalizer.

A 20-yard lob shot over the head of the goalie from freshman Caleb Graham knotted things up at one and the score would be tied heading into the second half.

As a young team, goals scored by a freshman and sophomores is nothing out-of-the-ordinary for the 2021 Legend Titans. But it meant a lot for the sophomore Wilson who hit the game winner.

"We just never stop, we always keep playing. I mean, it's Pondo so it's our rival. It's super special. Last year we lost so we were definitely trying to win," Wilson said after the victory Wednesday.

