Colorado sports community remembers Les Shapiro

COLORADO, USA — For decades, Les Shapiro was a familiar face in Colorado living rooms and a familiar voice on local radios, keeping the state's avid sports fans up-to-date on the latest news about their beloved teams.
The longtime Denver sports broadcaster died over the weekend after a five-year battle with lung cancer. He was 65.
Shapiro, who didn't drink and never smoked in his life, chronicled Denver sports for more than three decades. He was surrounded by his immediate family when he died at a hospice care facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to a statement on Facebook from the family.
"We spent the last four days with him, joking around, telling stories, and reading him the messages you all sent," the statement read. "We can't imagine someone feeling more loved at the end of life than Les did. Thank you all."
