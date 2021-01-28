Limon's Eli Weisensee and the W Show Pigs

The Limon Junior athlete is a co-founder and owner of a pig business.

LIMON, Colo. — Eli Weisensee is a 17-year-old junior athlete at Limon High School.

He's a basketball and football player, and runs his own company.

Weisensee started raising and showing pigs in middle school and then shortly after started a business with his dad's college roommate called "The W Show Pigs."

Weisensee, breeds, raises, shows and sells pigs.

In his six years in the business, Eli estimated selling around 150-200 pigs in total.

9NEWS Preps Reporter Scotty Gange caught up with Eli in January of 2021 right before his basketball season officially started.

