Local athletes from across Colorado sign to play college sports

It was national letter of intent day and athletes from high schools all over Colorado signed on the dotted line to officially commit to college, continuing their academic and athletic careers.

It was a special day as it's one that comes from a culmination of hard work and passion for whatever sport the local athletes play. It's a great testament to their achievements to have the opportunity to take it to the next level.

We headed out to Cherry Creek and Pomona High School and received dozens of user submissions from all over the state as well.

