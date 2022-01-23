Local runner makes history in Disney race series

Brittany Charboneau is the first person to sweep all four races of Run Disney’s "Dopey Challenge."

DENVER — The City of Cuernavaca Park is home to 33-year-old distance runner Brittany Charboneau.

"This park represents hard work, frustration, wins, losses. I love it," she said

And it’s likely you’ll see the speedster running around in a costume.

Charboneau graduated from Mullen High School in 2006. Fifteen years later, she has a top-15 finish at the 2020 Olympic Trials under her belt and a professional runner title beside her name.

"At Mullen, I was not a star athlete by any means. I was just running because I enjoyed it," she explained. "Never at that time would I have thought I’d be running marathons, half marathons, 10K’s, 5K’s before a marathon."

What Brittany just described is Run Disney’s "Dopey Challenge" consisting of four endurance races in four consecutive days at Disney World. No one has ever won all four -- that is, until Brittany came along.

Charboneau is the first person in 29 years to sweep Dopey Challenge.

"It feels amazing. It’s fun to put something on the history books," she said. "When I was little, I had no fear about being this wild, crazy, creative Disney-loving, dream chaser and I think now that it’s coming to life as an adult, I think my younger self would just be cheering me on so hard and she would be like 'get it girl!'"

