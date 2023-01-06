A hometown team eyes championship title – nope, not the Nuggets

As Denver fans focus on the Nuggets in the Finals, the two-time champion Mammoth lacrosse team wants you to know they go for their third championship this weekend.

DENVER — With so many sports fans in Denver excited and focused on the Nuggets playing in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, another championship team that plays at Ball Arena isn't mad that they're not getting as much fanatic spirit.

The two-time champion Colorado Mammoth lacrosse team isn't bothered by the Nuggets' fandom, especially after the home team clinched the Western Conference title to head into the Finals.

But, the pro lacrosse team wants you to take a break from basketball to watch the team attempt its third championship title on Saturday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo against the Buffalo Bandits at 5:30 p.m. MDT.

Mammoth player Garrett Macintosh said they're used to missing out on all of the attention.

"Being in the news it's not really, I think most lacrosse guys are quite humble people," said Garrett. "We're just kinda like the younger brother and younger sister that doesn't have all the attention."

The Mammoth is in the 15-team National Lacrosse League. Garrett plays defense for them and said the team wasn't expecting a Nuggets-sized spotlight anyway.

General Manager Brad Self is adamant that the Mammoth deserve Nuggets-sized attention.

"We're fighting for our space and whatever we can get we appreciate it," said Self. "They're the best in the world at what they do and we're in the finals so we're one of the two best teams doing it."

World-class players – with day jobs. Garrett sells medical devices.

"Playoffs have been an absolute whirlwind with a Thursday game and a Monday game and we're like, 'Oh no! Are we gonna get fired?'"

Garrett's hoping for a win for both home teams and the celebratory parades that follow.

"I hope I have vacation days left to come in for it," said Garrett. "I was up at 3:30 this morning and I haven't been able to sleep, just excitement and thinking about the game."

Two championship teams for sports fans to lose sleep over in the Mile High.

"We can't wait. I couldn't sleep last night," yelled a fan outside Ball Arena. "Go Nuggets!"

Well, wait...let's try that again. "Go Mammoth!" they screamed on cue.

The Mammoth players have no hard feelings about the lack of fan attention or sports spotlight.

"We're doing this for the love of the game," said Garrett. "There's nothing special about us."