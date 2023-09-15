UNC hockey team suspended until 2026 over allegations of hazing, underage drinking

UNC began investigating allegations of violations of the student conduct code last spring. The club hockey team said it will appeal the suspension.

GREELEY, Colo. — The University of Northern Colorado has suspended its club hockey team through 2026 after an investigation into alleged violations of the university's student code of conduct.

According to a letter from Stephanie Stephens, the university's Assistant Dean of Student Development, the investigation was conducted in response to a report that "outlined allegations of alcohol consumption by and distribution to minors, hazing behaviors, and physical endangerment of members that occurred during the 2022-2023 Club Hockey season."

"Allegations of violations of UNC’s Student Code of Conduct by members of UNC’s Club Hockey team were brought to the attention of the university last spring," university spokesperson Deanna Herbert said in a statement Tuesday. "That resulted in the university launching a months-long investigation to thoroughly and carefully gather information about the allegations. The university's actions and resolution demonstrate that the safety and welfare of students and the campus community remain our top priority."

The UNC hockey team confirmed the suspension on social media with a post saying they plan to appeal. They said they don't believe the punishment corresponds to the actions.

Important notice regarding UNC Hockey pic.twitter.com/ykOvX2tpsb — UNC Hockey (@HockeyUNC) September 12, 2023

Our team was investigated and faced allegations from the university regarding underage drinking and hazing. We are currently working to appeal those allegations as we feel the punishment does not correspond to our actions. We appreciate any support. — UNC Hockey (@HockeyUNC) September 12, 2023

The UNC hockey team is not an NCAA team. Instead, they are a club team governed by the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA).

Chris Perry is the communications manager for the ACHA. He said Tuesday afternoon that the association had not received any information from the university about a violation or suspension.

"We just became aware of the news through the public means after we noticed the team’s announcement via Twitter," Perry said. "The basis of the suspension is listed in the comments but we haven’t seen any information from the school and are in the process of gathering all the info that we can."

Perry said when there are allegations of violations of the ACHA guidelines or student codes of conduct, they rely on the schools themselves to govern the student athletes.

"There are 450 schools in the association," Perry said. "We rely on them setting their own standards for what they require from sponsor club hockey teams, men or women. When UNC makes its decision, we uphold that."

Perry said if the UNC hockey program is suspended for three years, it will have a ripple effect on other teams in the association that will have to scramble to find other teams to play to fill their schedule.

The UNC team was scheduled to host Boston University at the Ice Haus in Greeley on Friday and Wyoming on Saturday.

"So now those teams have a hole in their schedule to fill somehow and some way," Perry said. "Those games won’t happen now, so I’m sure BU is scrambling to figure out what to do – they paid for flights and accommodations, etc. so they are being put in a hot spot trying to make some lemonade out of the lemons. They are kind of an ancillary casualty of this whole thing."

Perry said the student athletes are the ones that suffer from this situation.

"It’s a sad situation and you feel bad for the student players – these are true student athletes and they pay to play. They are truly playing for the love of the game, literally. Everyone says that, but in the ACHA that’s truly the essence. They are playing for their university and they love the game, so much so that they are paying for that privilege to play for UNC. It's a shame when a program is affected like this."

Perry said the ACHA is waiting to see the decision from UNC.

"We respect and support the decision of the university," he said. "If they believe there has been a violation and they have the evidence to support it, it’s not our place to come in and dispute that and we must deal with the after-effects."