Broncos P.J. Locke's journey to NFL dates back to childhood contract

The Broncos report for Training Camp on July 28 at the UCHealth Training Center.

DENVER — As the Denver Broncos get ready to report to the UCHealth Training Center, 90 players will prepare to compete for a spot on the team’s active roster in 2021. The backstory of so many of these players is special in their own right, and it’s our job to help tell these stories.

P.J. Locke is preparing to enter his third season in the NFL. Locke was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 and would then be signed by the Broncos in December of 2019 for the final two games of the regular season. Despite the challenges the pandemic presented in 2020, Locke would take advantage of every rep in training camp and showcase enough talent that warranted the Broncos to bring him back onto their practice squad after initial roster cuts, and then activating him to the 53 man roster ahead of the Tennessee Titans home opener.

While Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson will start in 2021, Locke is hopeful that his journey and experience in the NFL so far, has prepared him to see time within the Broncos defensive secondary this season. I recently sat down with Locke as he prepares to report to the team’s training facility in the next week for the start of training camp.

Prior to the start of camp, Locke will be hosting a free football camp for children on Sunday, July 18 in his hometown of Beaumont, Texas. For Locke, the importance of being able to give back to the community is something that has been ingrained in him since he was a child when his parents had discussed with him the importance of helping others if he ever received the platform to be able to reciprocate it.

“I feel like you always have to be a positive role model, you can’t forget where you’ve grown up.” Locke said while discussing why giving back to his hometown is important for him personally.

“For these kids out here, Beaumont is kind of rugged out here and it’s getting kind of worse, so I just want to be as positive as I can and host a free camp so that nobody has to pay. Obviously we’ve got a lot of sponsors out here, people cooking for us, we’ve got all of these volunteers that are helping me. I want to give back as much as possible and I feel that you’ve got to make yourself reachable.”

One of the areas that Locke’s camp will touch on is the importance of goal setting.

“If kids have goals like that and they can understand, see and touch the person who is doing the same thing that they want to do, it just makes it more realistic.”

Football camps present the opportunity for kids to develop, further pursue and achieve their dreams. For Locke, his dream of making it to the NFL dates all the way back to St. Patrick's Day 2011. On this date, P.J. and his father signed a contract stating that he would agree to work and make the necessary sacrifices to be able to reach the ultimate goal of playing in the NFL one day.

Ten years later, Locke is on an NFL roster. Along the way, his journey has been filled with adversity, success, sacrifice and dedication and the process is still ongoing for him. Since the day he and his father signed that contract, Locke’s commitment and work ethic have remained in place and a strong desire to improve every day fuels him to keep pushing.

“As soon as I walked in through the door it was right there, and I would look at it every time I came home and I was like ‘did you make that sacrifice today’? And if I didn’t, I’d get my dad and we’d go to the weight room.” If there is any message that P.J. could drive home to any of the young kids that will be attending his camp, regardless if they have aspirations of making it to the NCAA or the NFL, it would be that “you have to put your mind to it and you have to have a positive outlook on it and work towards it every single day like an artist would with their craft.”

P.J. has aspirations and goals of one day starting on the defensive side of the ball, but understands that he gets the chance to learn from veteran players like Simmons and Jackson. One of his main goals for the 2021 NFL season is to see more time on the field in the Broncos defensive rotation whether that comes within the nickel or dime packages. An area that Locke told me he has more confidence in is that he fully grasps the playbook heading into this season, the intricate details, spot points and how to adjust while playing at safety in Coach Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme because safety is the quarterback position of the defense.

Since Locke has entered the Broncos locker room, he’s taken advantage of every opportunity to pick the brains of Simmons and Jackson and has taken the knowledge that they’ve shared with him and has implemented some of their traits with what he does really well himself.

“They both have a lot of experience, obviously Kareem more than Justin. They’re both two different people. Justin is a super ball-hawk and Kareem can ball-hawk, but he shows up in the run game. As a safety, I want to be able to do both. Anything I ask them are small detail things that will help me see things before they happen [on the field].”

Often during practice, Locke will ask Simmons and Jackson questions in-between drills and individual period reps that help him see how they process certain things on the field like formations, splits by receivers, alignment based on down/distance versus which hash is the ball on. These are the little details that often get overlooked in common analysis.

Locke has a chance to creep into the defensive rotation because of his knowledge of the playbook and his ability to play multiple positions. He can play safety, corner, nickel and can play against the run, and is eager to put everything on display throughout training camp and the preseason.

Training camp is inching closer and closer and Locke is eager for the opportunity to continue to showcase to his coaches, teammates and Broncos fans that he can contribute and be an impact player on both special teams and the defensive side of the ball.

The Broncos report for Training Camp for their first official practice on July 28 at 9:15 a.m. at the UCHealth Training Center.