Are the Avalanche peaking at just the right time? | Locked On Avalanche

The defending Stanley Cup champions are first in the Central and finally getting back to full health just in time for the playoffs.

DENVER — It hasn't been an easy road for the defending Stanley Cup champions this season.

The Colorado Avalanche have been beset by injuries this season, highlighted by the loss of captain Gabriel Landeskog following offseason surgery and including - but not limited to - Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Valeri Nichushkin.

Still, thanks to an overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, the Avs not only punched their ticket to the postseason, but also rose in the standings and witnessed a milestone from their superstar center.

✅ First place in the Central

✅ Nathan MacKinnon 100 points

✅ PLAYOFF TICKET PUNCHED!



And, as noted on a recent episode of Locked on Avalanche, Josh Manson, Pavel Francouz, Artturi Lehkonen and yes even Landeskog are with the team on a California road trip, and all could be back on the ice for another playoff run.

The Avalanche are tied for first in the Central with both the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild at 98 points, but Colorado leads in point percentage due to one fewer game played.

They'll play San Jose again on Thursday, followed by games in Los Angeles and Anaheim. Once home from California, the Avs will host Edmonton and Winnipeg and finish the season in Nashville.

It certainly helps that MacKinnon is on fire with seven points over his past four games, and five over the past two.

MacKinnon recorded his 100th point in his 65th game, the same number of appearances it took for him to reach 88 points last season. The closest he had come to triple digits was 99 points back in 2018-19.

Colorado should scare any team around the NHL, especially with Mikko Rantanen also heading towards a 100-point season and if Landeskog is able to return.