Can the Avalanche repeat without Gabriel Landeskog? | Locked On Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche will be without their captain for the entirety of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Gabriel Landeskog has been ruled out of postseason play after undergoing a pair of knee surgeries over the past 13 months.

The Avs captain hasn’t played this season after having knee surgery in October. At that time, he was expected to be out for about 12 weeks. Landeskog also had knee surgery on March 21, 2022.

While he missed 23 games, he was able to come back and help Colorado win the Stanley Cup, recording 11 goals and 11 assists in 20 playoff games.

"I still thought I'd be fine, ready to go after the summer (2022)," Landeskog said Thursday. "Obviously a very short summer (winning the Stanley Cup). I realized fairly quickly that things had gotten worse.

"I thought I was going to be able to play the second half of the season. We've given it our best shot and it just hasn't worked out. Moving forward we continue to explore options. But I felt like this was the decision I had to make at this point for everybody involved and for my teammates and myself."

According to Locked on Avalanche podcast co-host Chris Micieli, the injury news doesn’t change how Colorado should have approached the trade deadline, where they were relatively quiet. They have a Cup, and “they didn’t want to give up more prospects or picks … Landeskog had nothing to do with that. They put all their eggs in one basket last year, and it worked for them.”

Even without their captain, the Colorado Avalanche can clinch the Central Division with a win Friday over Nashville.

Why? For starters, Nathan MacKinnon and Miko Rantanen have surpassed 100 points this season, and Cale Makar - who's missed several games down the stretch with an injury of his own - remains one of the best defensemen in the league.

They've also been getting start goaltending and have an savvy head coach in Jared Bednar.

The road will be harder, perhaps, but it's still very possible that Colorado can repeat.

And Landeskog, for his part, is adamant about playing again in the future.