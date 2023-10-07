Can Russell Wilson return to form for Denver Broncos in Year 2?

After a spectacular 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson never found a rhythm under Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos. Can Sean Payton turn things around?

DENVER — It's no secret Russell Wilson's first season in Denver was a disaster.

After a spectacular 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson never found a rhythm under Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos, posting a career worst 60.5% completion rate with a career-low 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while taking a league leading 55 sacks and failing to earn a Pro Bowl nod for just the second time in his career.

Hackett didn't last through the season, and Denver made a big move to bring in former Saints head coach Sean Payton, a coach Wilson wanted to work with for a long time.

Will the new coach be enough for Wilson to turn things around in 2023? Locked on Broncos host Cody Roark thinks it could.

"I think [with] a structure and a system around him that actually benefits what he does well as a football player, as a quarterback, I think he will emerge as the Broncos biggest x-factor," Roark said. "He needs to be that guy this year, and there's a lot of optimism around Broncos country right now that he will be a much better version than what we saw from him in 2022."

Wilson has a solid crop of play-makers around him in the Mile High City, including veteran wideouts Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, running back Javonte Williams, and rookie receiver Marvin Mims.