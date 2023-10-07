Can Russell Wilson return to form for Denver Broncos in Year 2?

DENVER — It's no secret Russell Wilson's first season in Denver was a disaster.
After a spectacular 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson never found a rhythm under Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos, posting a career worst 60.5% completion rate with a career-low 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while taking a league leading 55 sacks and failing to earn a Pro Bowl nod for just the second time in his career.
Hackett didn't last through the season, and Denver made a big move to bring in former Saints head coach Sean Payton, a coach Wilson wanted to work with for a long time.
Will the new coach be enough for Wilson to turn things around in 2023? Locked on Broncos host Cody Roark thinks it could.
"I think [with] a structure and a system around him that actually benefits what he does well as a football player, as a quarterback, I think he will emerge as the Broncos biggest x-factor," Roark said. "He needs to be that guy this year, and there's a lot of optimism around Broncos country right now that he will be a much better version than what we saw from him in 2022."
Wilson has a solid crop of play-makers around him in the Mile High City, including veteran wideouts Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, running back Javonte Williams, and rookie receiver Marvin Mims.
If Payton's offense is as good a fit for Wilson's skillset as he thinks it is, the nine time Pro Bowler could right the ship and really turn some heads in his second season with the Broncos in 2023.