What the Denver Nuggets’ 1st championship means for the franchise | Locked On Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets finally got their moment.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Almost a decade after drafting two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, three years after their first appearance in the conference finals, and nearly five decades after the formation of the franchise, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions.

Locked On Nuggets hosts Matt Moore and Adam Mares celebrated the first title in Nuggets history on a late-night edition of the podcast.

They discussed the win and what it means for the Nuggets, the NBA, their fans, and the city.

“The idea has always been that defense wins championships, and the Nuggets in my opinion in this run have ushered in a new era,” Moore said. “We talk about the last one being the most difficult, and this last challenge was ‘can you win when everything goes wrong offensively?’”

The Nuggets won an uncharacteristic, grind-it-out game, 94-89, to capture the title.

“Tonight the Nuggets were right on the doorstep, and the shots were weird,” Mares said. “The question was can you win when that happens … And Denver held them to 89 points.”

For the fans, it was a rough, tense game for Denver to close it out on. The Nuggets were on the ropes for much of it, but they willed their way to a win.

“There was so much hope in that building,” Moore said of Ball Arena.

After a long wait, the Nuggets came through. Moore compared it to a fine wine.