How Deion Sanders and Colorado can pull off massive upset over National Championship runner up TCU

A Colorado win over TCU would not only be a stunning early season upset, but would accelerate the trajectory of this program under coach Prime.

FORT WORTH, Texas — There is no shortage of fantastic college football games slated for Saturday as Week 1 of the season officially gets underway, but there's little doubt the game with the most intrigue will take place in Fort Worth, Texas between last year's second place finisher TCU and an upstart Colorado squad led by Deion Sanders and over 50 newcomers.

Sanders and his overhauled roster already makes for appointment television, but the program's arrival in the Big 12 starting in 2024 gives this game an added boost - while TCU hopes to prove last year's shocking run to the national championship was more than just a fluke.

Locked on Big 12 host Drake Toll was joined by Kevin Borba of Locked on Buffs and Stephen Simcox of Locked on Horned Frogs to discuss the keys to this matchup and what a win would mean for each program.

"For Colorado, obviously it would be a massive upset," Toll said. "For TCU, maybe it's just another game."

Borba listed three keys for Sanders and Colorado to pull off what would not only be a stunning early season upset, but would accelerate the trajectory of this program under coach Prime in a significant way.

1. Make Chandler Morris uncomfortable

"He struggled last season. Obviously there's room for growth from him, but they need to make him uncomfortable."

2. Protect Shadeur Sanders

"If Colorado loses by a lot it's because their offensive line can't protect Shadeur."

3. Get a little lucky

"You need a little luck. You gotta get the fumble, you gotta get loose balls, a good bounce your way on an interception, whatever it may be....sometimes it doesn't hurt to get a little lucky, especially when you have 50 new players playing together for the first time."

Colorado and TCU will kick off at 12:00 PM ET at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth. The game will be televised on FOX.