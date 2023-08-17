Ranking the top 5 centers in the NHL today | Locked on NHL

Who' is on the list after Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and where is Sidney Crosby?

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The hosts of the Locked on NHL podcast recently voted on the top five players at each position, and the results are in.

The top five centers are as follows:

Connor McDavid - Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl - Edmonton Oilers Nathan MacKinnon - Colorado Avalanche Auston Matthews - Toronto Maple Leafs Jack Hughes - New Jersey Devils

As far as notable omissions, Hunter Hodies of Locked on Penguins suggests Sidney Crosby is still worthy of being in the top five at his position.

"Even though he's in his mid-30s, he still has 90+ points this past season," Hodies said. "I'd probably remove Jack Hughes, even though he's awesome. But with Sid just did at 35 years old, I'd have him in my top five."

Hughes is indeed a burgeoning superstar, but perhaps one lone season of elite level production isn't enough to warrant a spot in the top five quite yet.

Jay Forster of Locked on Blue Jackets agrees Crosby - who ranked sixth on the list - deserved a bit more respect.

McDavid and Draisaitl as the top two choices can't be argued with. They regularly finish atop the NHL scoring leaderboard, and well above the field at that. It's an embarrassment of riches for the Oilers, but also slightly embarrassing that the team has yet to achieve any meaningful playoff success during their reigns.

As far as other omissions from the top five, Hodies and Forster argue Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers deserves to at least be in the top 10. Following Patrice Bergeron's retirement, he might be the best two-way center in the NHL.

Here's a look at the full list outside the top five:

6. Sidney Crosby

7. Brayden Point

8. Tage Thompson

9. Elias Pettersson

10. Jack Eichel

11. Alex Barkov

12. Mika Zibanejad

13. Nico Hischier

14. Dylan Larkin

15. Matthew Barzal

16. Evgeni Malkin

17. Sebastian Aho

18. Joe Pavelski

19. Bo Horvat

20. Connor Bedard