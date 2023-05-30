Colorado AD Rick George would love to stay in the Pac-12, but says he has to do 'what's right for Colorado'

George says Colorado continues to evaluate the media rights situation with the Pac-12 as rumors around the Big-12 continue.

Every day that goes by without a public announcement of a new media rights deal for the Pac-12 is another day where rumors of conference realignment pick up steam.

The latest comes from Colorado, with reports indicating the school is performing due diligence about a potential return to the Big 12, even having met face-to-face with conference officials, according to CBS' Dennis Dodd.

Buffs Athletic Director Rick George recently spoke with the media and cautioned folks to only believe one third of what they hear, while reaffirming the school's position as an enthusiastic member of the Pac-12 conference.

Locked on Pac-12 host Spencer McLaughlin was appreciative of George's open and honest communication, believing the program is prepared to stay in the conference while keeping their options as open as possible.

"Colorado is pretty clearly saying if they get forced into the Big 12 they'll go," McLaughlin said. "But [they] don't know what the number is and [they] don't know what the timeline is either."

Until financial figures are known by university presidents and athletic directors, realignment is almost certainly not going to happen. The Pac-12 has until June 30 to extend an invitation to San Diego State, else they have to pay the Mountain West more money as an exit fee, and that feels like a big deadline for schools like Colorado and Arizona who are considering a move to the Big-12.

Additionally, the Buffs hire of Deion Sanders could have an impact here as well, as Sanders is interested in getting into Texas and could push for the program to join the Big 12, per Dodd.

One of the most significant parts of this story IMO is that none of it would be happening without Deion signing off. I'm told he wants to get CU back into Texas. https://t.co/0iSb38wNG1 — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) May 30, 2023

The Pac-12 needs to put a media rights deal on the table that will keep the so-called 'four corner schools' (Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State) from jumping ship, and that is enticing enough to convince San Diego State and perhaps another G5 program (like SMU, or Boise State, or UNLV) to join.