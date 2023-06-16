The sports landscape in Las Vegas is impossible for Pac-12 to ignore in realignment

Could UNLV be an addition for the Pac-12 to consider, especially with Las Vegas' growing market in the sports world?

LAS VEGAS — A year after USC and UCLA announced their intention to join the Big Ten conference starting in 2024, the Pac-12 remains without a media rights deal or any new members.

However, a source indicated to ESPN's Pete Thamel that San Diego State has provided written notice to the Mountain West indicating their plan to resign from the conference, while asking for a one month extension to the previous June 30 deadline to leave penalty free.

This seems to imply that a move to the Pac-12 could finally be coming for the Aztecs, although an invitation has not officially been extended, according to Thamel, and it doesn't seem likely to happen before June 30.

Sources: San Diego State gave the Mountain West written notice this week that the school “intends to resign from the Mountain West Conference.” SDSU asked the Mountain West for a “one-month extension given unforeseen delays involving other collegiate athletic conferences beyond… — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 16, 2023

However, San Diego State may not be the only Mountain West school joining the conference of champions, as Locked on Pac-12 host Spencer McLaughlin discussed the UNLV Rebels as an option on a recent episode, thanks primarily to the resounding success of sports programs in Las Vegas the past few years.

"The city of Las Vegas feels like a place you really want to be in the sports and entertainment world," McLaughlin said. "It's already known as the entertainment capital of the world, but it continues to evolve as a sports city - and I don't think that it's done."

The thought of adding a premier sports media market like Las Vegas to a conference that just lost LA is tantalizing, and the rise of sports in Sin City - like the NHL's Golden Knights, WNBA's Aces, and potentially the Oakland A's - should help the city's sports presence continue to grow.

Of course, the downside to adding UNLV is obvious. They are not and have not been a good football program in over 20 years, posting just one winning record since the 2000 season - a 7-6 campaign in 2013 that resulted in a loss in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

They went just 7-23 the past three years under coach Marcus Arroyo, although there is renewed hope that new head man Barry Odom will turn things around.

And while UNLV men's basketball has a rich history, including a national title in 1990, they haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2013 and likely won't move the needle for the Pac-12 in that area.