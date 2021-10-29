Braves win at home against Astros in World Series Game 3

Riley drove in the first run of the Atlanta Braves’ 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley keeps coming up with one clutch hit after another on baseball’s biggest stage.

Riley drove in the first run of the Atlanta Braves’ 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The Braves are now up 2-1 in the Series, two wins away from their first championship since 1995, and their burly third baseman is a huge reason why.

After a breakout regular season that stamped him as an MVP contender, Riley has carried his success right to the postseason. He provided the only offense that would be needed in Game 3.

Braves pitcher Ian Anderson also shined during Game 3. He was the first rookie with 5-no hit frames in a World Series since 1912, MLB said.

The first two games were played at Houston's Minute Maid Park, where Atlanta walked away with the first win of the series, but fell short in Game 2.

With this Game 3 victory, the Braves are also in a good position as they head into Game 4 on Saturday, which will also be played at Truist Park.

The Battery Atlanta was packed with fans, so much so that Cobb County Police even had to block off access to the center courtyard outside the right field gate because the space was filled to capacity.