Brewers break through in 8th inning to beat Rockies 10-4

Milwaukee scored six runs in the eighth inning to break open Saturday's game.

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits. Trevor Story homered for Colorado and Avisaíl García homered for the Brewers.

>>Video above: German Marquez's near-perfect day and a dream Derby lineup

| LockedOn Podcast

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.