Díaz comes through again, Rockies rally for another 3-2 win over Cardinals

Díaz also lifted the Rockies past St. Louis with a three-run homer in the ninth inning on Thursday.

DENVER — Elías Díaz delivered a two-out run-scoring single in the ninth on an afternoon Germán Márquez struck out 11 and was picked for his first All-Star team, helping the Colorado Rockies rally for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Díaz sent a 3-2 pitch from recently named All-Star closer Alex Reyes into left and Josh Fuentes beat the throw home with a head-first dive.

As the crowd cheered, Díaz was mobbed in the outfield by teammates.

Díaz also lifted the Rockies past St. Louis with a three-run homer in the ninth on Thursday.

Trevor Story tied the game at 2-apiece with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Story added a solo homer in the first.

>> Video above: "Opening Day 2.0" draws some crowds back to Coors Field

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.