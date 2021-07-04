Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez named to first All-Star team

Márquez will be Colorado's only representative in the game on July 13 at Coors Field.

DENVER — Colorado Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez won't have to travel far to play in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

The reserves for the game at Coors Field on July 13 were announced on Sunday afternoon and Márquez was picked for the National League team. It's his first All-Star selection.

Márquez is 7-6 this season for the Rockies with a 3.59 ERA. He took a no-hitter into the 9th inning against the Pirates in a start earlier this week, after retiring the first 17 hitters against the Mariners the start before that.

Even with the game in Denver, the Rockies were not granted more than the MLB minimum of one player from each team on the roster. Both Ryan McMahon and Trevor Story were left off the National League team, although Story will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 12.

Colorado native and former Grandview High School star pitcher Kevin Gausman also made his first career All-Star Game, joining Marquez on the National League team as a representative of the San Francisco Giants. Golden High School alum Mark Melancon, who's currently pitching for the Padres, made his fourth All-Star team.

The game will be in Denver for the first time since 1998 after it was moved from Atlanta earlier this year due to a new voting law.

