Rockies rally, win in 10th as Dodgers' bullpen woes continue

LOS ANGELES — Trevor Story homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Colorado Rockies took advantage of the Dodgers’ recent bullpen woes, beating Los Angeles 9-6 on Friday night.

Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer in the 10th to help the Rockies top Los Angeles for just the third time in 11 games this season.

Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard’s solo home run in the ninth off Darien Nunez gave Colorado its first lead of the game at 6-5.

The Dodgers tied it at 6 in the bottom of the ninth on a bases-loaded walk to Justin Turner with no outs. Daniel Bard recovered and escaped the jam by striking out Will Smith, Sheldon Neuse and AJ Pollock in succession.

