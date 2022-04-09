Helton returns to Rockies as special assistant to GM

The Rockies said Helton "will assist in all areas of baseball operations."

DENVER — A familiar face is returning to the Colorado Rockies, this time in a front office role.

The Rockies announced in a release Saturday that longtime first baseman Todd Helton has been named a special assistant to General Manager Bill Schmidt.

The release said Helton "will assist in all areas of baseball operations."

Helton played for the Rockies for his entire 17-year career after being selected with the eighth overall pick in the 1995 draft out of the University of Tennessee.

He is the franchise leader in games played, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBI and walks.

The five-time All-Star won four Silver Slugger Awards and three Gold Gloves.

His number 17 was retired by the Rockies in 2014, the first uniform number in franchise history to be retired.

