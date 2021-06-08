Nikola Jokic named first league MVP in Nuggets history

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic named the NBA MVP. It is the first such award for a Nuggets player.

DENVER — There's no joking about this one.

Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic has been named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA, marking the first such award for a Denver Nuggets player in team history.

Jokic, 26, averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 72 regular season games this year, leading the Nuggets to the third seed in the Western Conference and a first round playoff victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. Each of those numbers are career highs for the 6-11 Serbian-born center, and he's now averaging more than 31 points a game through the first eight games of the NBA playoffs.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN both confirmed the news in separate tweets on Tuesday.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won the 2020-21 NBA MVP award, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2021

The 2020-2021 NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic 🔥



First reported by The Athletic and confirmed to ESPN.



🃏 8.3 AST pic.twitter.com/SSNe5YBeEq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2021

While the news wasn't confirmed by either the team or the league as of late Tuesday afternoon, the Nuggets' official Twitter account appeared to hint at the news through a cryptic Tuesday tweet.

How are y’all doing — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 8, 2021

Following the devastating loss of star guard Jamal Murray to a season-ending ACL tear in April, Jokic's swift passing and slick shooting kept the Nuggets afloat through the rest of the regular season and the first round of the NBA playoffs.