Jokic to start in All-Star Game

It will be the Nuggets center's second time starting in the All-Star Game, and his fourth selection overall.

DENVER — Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been selected to start in the NBA All-Star Game for the second year in a row.

This is Jokić's fourth straight All-Star selection, making him just the third player in team history to be selected for at least four All-Star games. Carmelo Anthony and Alex English are the other two.

WATCH ABOVE: Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly describes the value of Nikola Jokić to the Nuggets

Jokić is averaging 26.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.40 steals this season. He recently became the first player in NBA history to tally 5,000 career rebounds and 3,000 career assists in fewer than 500 games played.

He also leads the league in double-doubles, with 36, and triple-doubles, with 11.

The reigning MVP just took Western Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 36.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 2.30 steals per game while leading the Nuggets to a 2-1 record.

Joining Jokić as starters from the Western Conference are the Lakers' LeBron James, the Grizzlies' Ja Morant, and the Warriors' Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry.

The starters from the East will be the Nets' Kevin Durant, the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 76ers' Joel Embiid, the Hawks' Trae Young and the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan.

James and Durant will be the captains who draft players for the rosters for the Feb. 20 game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

