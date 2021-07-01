Broncos announce 2021 training camp schedule

All of the Denver Broncos' open practices are free and run from 9:15 a.m. until noon.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have announced the dates of 13 practices where fans can go and watch the team prepare for the upcoming season.

The practices open to the public begin July 28 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood.

Practices will run July 28 until August 19. Each practice goes from 9:15 a.m. until noon.

While fans are permitted to watch, no autographs will be permitted due to COVID-19 protocols.

This year’s camp will also feature a welcome back to football celebration on Saturday, July 31, that will be invite-only with limited public access.

All attending fans must agree to sign the Fan Health Promise before entering the training center.

The full schedule is below:

Wednesday, July 28

Thursday, July 29

Friday, July 30

Saturday, July 31*

Monday, August 2

Tuesday, August 3

Wednesday, August 4

Friday, August 6

Saturday, August 7

Monday, August 16

Tuesday, August 17

Wednesday, August 18

Thursday, August 19

*Training Camp: Back Together Saturday

