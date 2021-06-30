Saints sign Ryan Ramczyk to $90-million extension

That contract comes with $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid right tackle in the NFL.

NEW ORLEANS — While the future of the quarterback position for the Saints is up in the air, the O-line is set for years to come.

The Saints signed all-pro tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a $90 million extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That contract comes with $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid right tackle in the NFL. The contract makes Ramczyk a Saint through the 2026 season.

Ramczyk was a first-round draft pick for the Saints in 2017 and was about to enter the final year of his rookie contract. That pick came to the Saints from the New England Patriots as part of the deal that sent Brandin Cooks to New England in 2017.

He earned All-Pro honors in 2019 after not allowing a single sack all season.