49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel confirms trade request

Deebo Samuel didn't give reasons, but confirmed that he has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

SAN FRANCISCO — The overdramatic NFL offseason continues as the latest news to break is prolific receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported on Wednesday that he spoke to Samuel, who confirmed to him he has requested a trade from the 49ers.

"He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization," Darlington wrote.

Samuel, 26, had a breakout year this past season, becoming one of the NFL's top receivers, getting it done both through the air and on the ground.

Samuel was fifth in receiving yards in the NFL last season with 1,405 yards on just 77 receptions. He also had eight rushing touchdowns, as the 49ers utilized his versatile speed.

This NFL offseason has featured a number of massive trades, especially in the wide receiver market. Davante Adams requested a trade and the Packers dealt him to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill requested a trade and was dealt to the Dolphins. Adams and Hill are both widely considered to be top five NFL receiver talents. Samuel is arguably another.

Trade value

In return for Adams, the Packers received first and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and the Chiefs received a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick and 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for Hill.

Samuel should covet a lesser, but similar return here. The 49ers don't have a pick until No. 61 in the 2022 draft, and they're likely looking to get into the first round.

There will undoubtedly be a number of interested NFL teams. Some teams to keep an eye on here include the New York Jets, who were in the running for a Tyreek Hill trade, the Philadelphia Eagles, who are in the market for a receiver and hold two first round picks, two thirds and three 5ths. The Packers could also be a contender here, after losing Davante Adams. The Packers acquired a second first round pick in that trade with the Raiders.

"There is interest here and there could be a bidding war in this situation, especially if Seattle is saying no to dealing DK Metcalf and the Titans are saying no to dealing AJ Brown," Locked On 49ers host Brian Peacock said on a show last week.

The Jets have the fourth and 10th overall picks, which would likely be off limits in a trade. But, they also hold the No. 35 overall, No. 38 overall and No. 69 overall picks. Locked On 49ers co-host Eric Crocker said that's a deal he thinks the 49ers would get behind, especially since they don't pick until 61st.

"I think there's going to be some really good players in that range and you've seen what second round receivers can do," Crocker said. "Deebo Samuel was picked in that range. AJ Brown taken shortly after that, DK Metcalf after that. Terry McLaurin was a third round. It's not the sexiest trade when you look at it on paper, but that's a lot of swings."