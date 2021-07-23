Avalanche select Oskar Olausson with No. 28 overall pick in NHL Draft

Olausson is an 18-year-old winger from Sweden.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche selected Swedish winger Oskar Olausson with the No. 28 overall pick in the NHL Draft on Friday night.

Olausson, a Stockholm, Sweden native, is an 18-year-old forward with promising skills that should one day help the Avalanche.

In 43 games with three different teams in Sweden during the 2020-21 season Olausson had 20 goals and 17 assists.

In pre-draft rankings across various platforms he was ranked as high as the No. 13 prospect in the draft and as low as No. 48.

Olausson is 6-foot-2 and 181 pounds.

>> Video above: Seattle selects Joonas Donskoi in the NHL Expansion Draft

